McDonald's employees evacuated in kitchen fire

Rochester, Minn (KTTC) Employees were just opening up for business Friday morning at the McDonald's off 55th Street NW in Rochester when a fire broke out in the kitchen.

The Rochester Fire Department says they were called to the scene at about 4:20 a.m. after an employee noticed a fire behind a fryer. It spread to the oil in the fryer and the wall behind.

At first, the 3 employees inside tried to put out the fire with an extinguisher, but they were unsuccessful.

Once the fire department arrived, the employees were evacuated and the fire was put out. No one was hurt.

Damage inside was estimated to be less than 10-thousand dollars, not including lost revenue.

The restaurant remained closed to customers while repairs were made to the appliance and the kitchen was cleaned. Employees expected it to re-open around 8 a.m.

