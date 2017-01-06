McDonald's employees evacuated in kitchen fire - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

McDonald's employees evacuated in kitchen fire

Posted:
By Jess Abrahamson, Anchor/Producer/Reporter
Rochester, Minn (KTTC)  Employees were just opening up for business Friday morning at the McDonald's off 55th Street NW in Rochester when a fire broke out in the kitchen.

The Rochester Fire Department says they were called to the scene at about 4:20 a.m. after an employee noticed a fire behind a fryer. It spread to the oil in the fryer and the wall behind. 

At first, the 3 employees inside tried to put out the fire with an extinguisher, but they were unsuccessful.

Once the fire department arrived, the employees were evacuated and the fire was put out. No one was hurt.

Damage inside was estimated to be less than 10-thousand dollars, not including lost revenue.

The restaurant remained closed to customers while repairs were made to the appliance and the kitchen was cleaned. Employees expected it to re-open around 8 a.m.
 

  • Motorcycle accident in Rushford sends two to the hospital

    Two people were injured after a car collided with a motorcycle in Rushford Saturday afternoon. The accident happened on Highway 16 at Elm Street. A Ford Taurus leaving a Kwik Trip parking lot hit a Harley Davidson heading east on Highway 16. William Starks,46,  was driving the Harley and Cori Hollingshead, 45, was his passenger. The pair were not wearing helmets. They were taken to St. Mary's with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford Taur...

  • Veteran receives VFW Lifetime Achievement Award

    Hundreds gathered at Spring Valley's VFW post 4114 to celebrate one important member of their community Saturday afternoon. Dale Wondrasch was the type of man to help anyone that needed it, especially the veterans in his community. Due to medical concerns, he was not able to make it to the celebration. However, he was able to watch it through a Facebook live broadcast. Rep. Greg Davids (R - Preston) was there to present a house resolution recognizing Wondrasch's VFW Lifetime Achiev...More >>
  • Alcohol involved in rollover crash near St. Charles

    A 20-year-old man is in the hospital after his 2016 Jeep Wrangler rollover over near Saint Charles Saturday morning. Zachary Voeltz of Lanesboro was heading west on highway 14 when his Jeep veered off the road. The Jeep went into a ditch and overturned.  Voeltz was taken to Saint Mary's in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries. Police said alcohol was involved in the crash.  

  • Alcohol involved in rollover crash near St. Charles

    A 20-year-old man is in the hospital after his 2016 Jeep Wrangler rollover over near Saint Charles Saturday morning. Zachary Voeltz of Lanesboro was heading west on highway 14 when his Jeep veered off the road. The Jeep went into a ditch and overturned.  Voeltz was taken to Saint Mary's in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries. Police said alcohol was involved in the crash.  

  • Lanesboro Community bands together for woman battling cancer

    Ewing's Sarcoma is a rare cancer that can destroy a person's bones. That's what happened to Stacy Mensink. 

  • Motorcycle accident in Rushford sends two to the hospital

    Two people were injured after a car collided with a motorcycle in Rushford Saturday afternoon. The accident happened on Highway 16 at Elm Street. A Ford Taurus leaving a Kwik Trip parking lot hit a Harley Davidson heading east on Highway 16. William Starks,46,  was driving the Harley and Cori Hollingshead, 45, was his passenger. The pair were not wearing helmets. They were taken to St. Mary's with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford Taur...

  • Stewartville School Board searching for new superintendent

    The Stewartville school board is on the hunt for a new superintendent since their current one is retiring at the end of the school year. School board members spent Saturday morning interviewing 4 potential candidates. 

  • Man hiding in Albert Lea home arrested in stabbing

    Albert Lea police said officers arrested a man hiding in a home in the 400 block of Lynwood Drive early Saturday as a suspect in the stabbing of another man. Deputy Director of Police J.D. Carlson said Travis Anthony Larsen, 32, was found hiding inside the home and has been jailed at the Freeborn County Adult Detention Center on a preliminary charge of 2nd Degree Assault, a felony.

  • Veteran receives VFW Lifetime Achievement Award

    Hundreds gathered at Spring Valley's VFW post 4114 to celebrate one important member of their community Saturday afternoon. Dale Wondrasch was the type of man to help anyone that needed it, especially the veterans in his community. Due to medical concerns, he was not able to make it to the celebration. However, he was able to watch it through a Facebook live broadcast. Rep. Greg Davids (R - Preston) was there to present a house resolution recognizing Wondrasch's VFW Lifetime Achiev...More >>
  • Drug search warrant in SE Rochester leads to arrest, drugs, weapons and cash

    A search warrant leads to a drug bust and arrest in SE Rochester. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the violent crimes task force executed a warrant at 615 7th Avenue SE Thursday afternoon. Officers watching the residence saw 48-year-old Amir Sabackic leave the scene in his car. Officers stopped him on the 1,000 block of South Broadway. Deputies report finding 945 dollars in cash,  20 Oxycodone tablets, 10 Vyvanse tablets and marijuana in his vehi...

