Benefit to be held in memory of mother killed in crash

Known for her heart and passion for helping others.

39-year-old Marisa Bocanegra was a mentor for the deaf, an advocate for victims of domestic violence and a mother of five.

She was recently reunited with her birth mother after not knowing her history since birth.

This was all documented in a video by the group "Go Minnesota" on Bocanegra's life.

And it was on one of those days that she was doing her part as a loving mother that everything changed.

She was in her car with her 15 year old daughter,

They were practicing driving, to take up the time before picking up one of her other daughters from another activity

as they pulled out from a stop sign, they were hit by a semi truck at full speed, which killed Marisa and severely injured her daughter.

Now her friends and family are organizing to help.

"We just want to help the children out,"Jennifer Hauschulz, co-owner of Trailhead Grill and organizer of the benefit, said. "There's medical expenses from the daughter that was involved in the crash."

Some of the owners at Trailhead Grill are very close friends with the family and were looking to help out however they can.

"So we have silent auction items, the Vikings cheerleaders are coming and they're bringing some signed autographed items," Hauschulz said. "So we're hoping just to draw a crowd and that people will buy food, all the proceeds will be going to the family."

At the end of the day, they hope folks can come and do whatever they can to help.

"I mean this is just a very nice family, Marisa had a huge heart and she loved to give," Hauschulz said. "So people can give back to her family, that would be great, just in her memory and for all the kids that are still here with us so we just want to make sure that they're taken care of."

You can find more information here.