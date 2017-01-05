Mayo Clinic Diet is #1, according to U.S. News & World Report

The "Mayo Clinic Diet" is now the number one best commercial diet, according to the U.S. News & World Report's 2017 best diet rankings.

The diet is designed to help people manage weight long term. The diet has two phases: "The Lose It!" phase and "The Live It!" phase.

During the first phase, dieters add five habits, break five habits and adopt five bonus habits. During this section, dieters are expected to lose 6-10 pounds in the first two weeks.

The second phase turns the new habit into a lifestyle, and is designed to help people lose 1-2 pounds each week until they reach their desired, healthy weight and then keep it.

There is no calorie counting and the plan encourages 30 minutes of physical activity.