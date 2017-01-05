Goodhue County Sheriff's K-9 officer injured during chase

A chase ends with a suspect stabbing a K-9 officer.

The K-9 officer's name is Ambush and he works for the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement says Ambush was hurt tracking a suspect during a chase. He was rushed to an emergency vet with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was later taken into custody. He is identified as 27-year-old Shane Cronin.

We're working to get more information about the chase and we will pass that information along as it becomes available.