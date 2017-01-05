Arrest warrant issued for Rochester man involved in drug sale

An arrest warrant is being issued for a Rochester man who failed to show up for his sentencing. Ukash Abdulle was scheduled in court today for his involvement in a drug sale back in 2013.

According to court records, Abdulle and Bashir Farah allegedly sold more than three grams of cocaine to an undercover deputy. The sale allegedly took place in the undercover deputy's vehicle in the parking lot of the Knights Inn in Albert Lea. The drug sold for $1,000.

Other members of the South Central Drug Task Force pulled the men over in their vehicle shortly after the sale and arrested them. Originally each man faced one count of second-degree drug sale for a reported sale of 3.3 grams of cocaine.

Farah entered a not guilty plea in February. He is currently in prison for a separate case. His trial is set to begin in December.

If captured, Abdulle's sentencing will be rescheduled to February 9. If you know any information, contact authorities immediately.