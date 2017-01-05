Fundraising campaign for Oronoco fire victims raises more than $12,000 so far

An update to the massive fire in Oronoco that consumed a home Tuesday night.

The fundraising effort to help the Cavallaro family is going strong. So far, a "you caring" fundraising campaign has raised more than $12,000 of their $18,000 goal. The Red Cross and the community are also doing what they can to help the family.

The massive fire broke out Tuesday night at their home on the 500 block of Zumbro HIlls Dr. SW. The family was not home at the time of the fire, but they lost everything. The loss is estimated at $400,000.

