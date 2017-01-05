Peak energy alert issued to help keep cost and demand low

In order to help keep electrical costs and demand low, two energy companies are issuing a peak energy alert. Both Mi-Energy and People's Energy Cooperative are the ones issuing the alert.

They both started at 4:50 p.m. and for P.E.C., they end at 8 p.m. while Mi-Energy lasts until 11 tonight.

Both companies ask residents to take action to reduce electrical usage during peak energy periods in order to avoid excessive demand on the system.