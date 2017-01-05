Minnesota Republicans unveil plan to deal with rising healthcare premiums

Minnesota Republican legislators unveiled their plans to solve the health insurance crisis due to rising insurance premiums Thursday morning.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka are among the leaders who introduced the 2017 Health Care Emergency Aid and Access Act.

Their long-term plan would provide $300 million in subsidies.

For the first three months, everyone who is eligible would receive a 25 percent premium reduction. After that, the subsidies would only be given to those who make less than eight times the poverty level at an amount that varies by income.

Speaker Daudt says the plan could pass in the next two weeks.

However, Gov. Mark Dayton says the plan is too much to take on this year.

Other key provisions in the Republican bill include allowing small businesses to contribute to health insurance premiums and allowing for-profit HMOs to enter the individual market.

Open enrollment for MNsure ends January 31.