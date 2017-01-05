Police: Burglary attempt is 11th in ongoing NW Rochester spree

Police believe an attempted burglary reported in northwest Rochester could be related to an ongoing spree.

Rochester Police said a resident on the 1800 block of 18½ Street NW saw three young people standing around a neighbor's house, before breaking into the home around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When the group saw the neighbor watching, they fled on foot.

The people who own the home that was broken into were not home at the time.

Police believe the break-in is part of an ongoing burglary spree in the area west of Highway 52 and north of 55th Street. This is the 11th incident reported in the area in the past couple of weeks.

Police are still searching for the people responsible.