Minnesota lawmakers to unveil plan for health insurance relief

Minnesota Republican legislators will unveil their plans to solve the health insurance crisis due to rising insurance premiums.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka are among the leaders who will take part in a press conference Thursday morning to introduce the 2017 Health Care Emergency Aid and Access Act.

The update comes just two days after the start of the 2017 legislative session in St. Paul, where health care was a top priority for the now Republican controlled House and Senate.

Gov. Mark Dayton asked Republican leaders to work quickly to pass immediate relief for Minnesotans dealing with price hikes for their premiums.