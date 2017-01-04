Macy's to close iconic downtown Minneapolis store - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Macy's to close iconic downtown Minneapolis store

Posted:
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) -

A shopping landmark in downtown Minneapolis is closing.

Macy's Inc. said Wednesday it is selling the store, ending more than a century of department store retailing in the heart of Minnesota's largest city. The closing, planned for March, affects 280 employees.

The property is being sold to a New York investment firm for more than $40 million. The property consists of three buildings totaling nearly 1 million square feet along Nicollet Mall.

Minneapolis City Council President Barb Johnson says Macy's representatives cited changing shopping habits and slumping sales for the store's closure.

For decades the property was the headquarters and flagship store of the Dayton Co., forerunner of Target Corp., founded by the father and uncles of Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Drug search warrant in SE Rochester leads to arrest, drugs, weapons and cash

    Drug search warrant in SE Rochester leads to arrest, drugs, weapons and cash

    A search warrant leads to a drug bust and arrest in SE Rochester. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the violent crimes task force executed a warrant at 615 7th Avenue SE Thursday afternoon. Officers watching the residence saw 48-year-old Amir Sabackic leave the scene in his car. Officers stopped him on the 1,000 block of South Broadway. Deputies report finding 945 dollars in cash,  20 Oxycodone tablets, 10 Vyvanse tablets and marijuana in his vehi...

    More >>

    A search warrant leads to a drug bust and arrest in SE Rochester. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the violent crimes task force executed a warrant at 615 7th Avenue SE Thursday afternoon. Officers watching the residence saw 48-year-old Amir Sabackic leave the scene in his car. Officers stopped him on the 1,000 block of South Broadway. Deputies report finding 945 dollars in cash,  20 Oxycodone tablets, 10 Vyvanse tablets and marijuana in his vehi...

    More >>

  • St. Paul shooting suspect had child with victim

    St. Paul shooting suspect had child with victim

    Police say a deceased suspect in the shootings of four people at a St. Paul apartment building shared a child with one of the victims. Twenty-year-old Jeffrey Jemaile Taylor was found dead several hours after the early Friday shootings by officers canvassing the neighborhood.

    More >>

    Police say a deceased suspect in the shootings of four people at a St. Paul apartment building shared a child with one of the victims. Twenty-year-old Jeffrey Jemaile Taylor was found dead several hours after the early Friday shootings by officers canvassing the neighborhood.

    More >>

  • Bean bag tournament, other activities to benefit Lanesboro native with cancer

    Bean bag tournament, other activities to benefit Lanesboro native with cancer

    On September 27th of 2016, Stacy Mensink was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that grows in your bones or the soft tissue around your bones, such as the cartilage or the nerves. Her cancer is in her left femur, so she had surgery and a titanium tube was put in her leg. Surgery went well, however, shortly after, she developed an infection...and has been dealing with those repercussions ever since. Stacy works in the Mayo Medical Lab at Mayo Clinic, and hasn't be...

    More >>

    On September 27th of 2016, Stacy Mensink was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that grows in your bones or the soft tissue around your bones, such as the cartilage or the nerves. Her cancer is in her left femur, so she had surgery and a titanium tube was put in her leg. Surgery went well, however, shortly after, she developed an infection...and has been dealing with those repercussions ever since. Stacy works in the Mayo Medical Lab at Mayo Clinic, and hasn't be...

    More >>

  • Camper rolls over on I-90, lane closed for several hours

    Camper rolls over on I-90, lane closed for several hours

    MnDOTMnDOT

    Part of I-90 is reopened tonight after a camper flips over. The picture shows what the crash looked like Friday afternoon at the Dakota exit of I-90.

    More >>

    Part of I-90 is reopened tonight after a camper flips over. The picture shows what the crash looked like Friday afternoon at the Dakota exit of I-90.

    More >>

  • House passes bill to end health care exchange

    House passes bill to end health care exchange

    The House has approved a $14 billion social services bill that would end the state's health care exchange and send Minnesota residents to the federal marketplace instead.

    More >>

    The House has approved a $14 billion social services bill that would end the state's health care exchange and send Minnesota residents to the federal marketplace instead.

    More >>

  • Just say no: Filmore Co. Sheriff warns of phone scammers that want a "yes"

    Just say no: Filmore Co. Sheriff warns of phone scammers that want a "yes"

    Another day, another phone scam causing headaches for people in our area.  This time, the Filmore County Sheriff's Office is warning of a scam that can get you in trouble by simply being polite. 

    More >>

    Another day, another phone scam causing headaches for people in our area.  This time, the Filmore County Sheriff's Office is warning of a scam that can get you in trouble by simply being polite. 

    More >>

  • Second Rochester shooting in two days; shootings may be related

    Second Rochester shooting in two days; shootings may be related

    Rochester police are investigating a second shooting this week.  Police responded to a call about gunshots around 9:45 Wednesday night at the Square on 31st Apartments on the 300 block of 31st Street NE. When the officers arrived on scene, two women said they had been smoking outside when they heard 2 or 3 gunshots. They quickly ran inside and saw a man running away. Police reporting finding two shell casings on the east side of the complex. The co...

    More >>

    Rochester police are investigating a second shooting this week.  Police responded to a call about gunshots around 9:45 Wednesday night at the Square on 31st Apartments on the 300 block of 31st Street NE. When the officers arrived on scene, two women said they had been smoking outside when they heard 2 or 3 gunshots. They quickly ran inside and saw a man running away. Police reporting finding two shell casings on the east side of the complex. The co...

    More >>

  • An adrenaline junkie's dream at 21st annual Bull Riding Challenge

    An adrenaline junkie's dream at 21st annual Bull Riding Challenge

    8 seconds. That's how long these cowboys need to last on these bulls. Easier said than done. 

    More >>

    8 seconds. That's how long these cowboys need to last on these bulls. Easier said than done. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.