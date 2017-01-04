Icy roads, high wind cause ambulance rollover near Le Roy

With the cold and snowy weather comes a lot of ice, glazing over some roads and making travel difficult, and Tuesday, an ambulance had quite the scare near Le Roy.

Though the situation isn't by any means to be taken lightly, it could have ended up far worse than it did.

Mower County Sheriff Terese Amazi told KTTC that an American Medical Response ambulance was driving down Mower County Road 14 at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Two crew workers were transporting a 74-year-old male patient from Charles City, Iowa to Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys.

Sheriff Amazi said the icy roads and high winds are what caused the ambulance to roll over into the ditch.

Thankfully, nobody was injured from the rollover.

Amazi also said that ambulances are more susceptible to roll overs in icy conditions, due to how they're built.

"It is basically a sail. An ambulance, with their high profile, do become... because of that higher profile and there's not a lot of weight inside of those ambulances other than the chassis. Those become airborne and roll over quite easily," explained Sheriff Amazi.

Amazi added that Mower County has been getting a lot of reports of accidents this winter.

"Rollovers, crashes. The road conditions, like today, with the little bit of blowing snow that's out there, traveling can be treacherous," said Amazi.

Sheriff Amazi said the patient did make it to Rochester, via Le Roy ambulance.

However, it's not clear how the two Charles City responders got back to Charles City.

Sheriff Amazi said speed was not a factor in the rollover, but if the ambulance had been speeding, things could have been a lot worse.