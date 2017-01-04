Mayo presents food service workers with comprehensive proposal

Mayo food service workers will be voting next week on a proposal for their future. Concern over Mayo Clinic's plan to outsource its food service continued through months of negotiations and protests.

Last night, after 15 bargaining sessions, Mayo Clinic representatives presented workers with a comprehensive proposal as they transition to Morrison in the coming months.

The employees, represented by a union, will vote on the proposal next Thursday and Friday and determine whether to accept it or not. Their bargaining team will not issue a recommendation on how members should vote.

Workers have taken part in multiple pickets in the summer and fall because they want to remain employed by Mayo and not become Morrison employees.