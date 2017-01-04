After construction lull, Dayton asks for $1.5B in projects

Gov. Mark Dayton is asking the Legislature to pony up for public construction projects. The Democratic governor unveiled his $1.5 billion dollar wish list today of infrastructure upgrades, new buildings, and early learning centers. Gov. Dayton believes the bill would also create nearly 23,000 jobs.

Here in Southeast Minnesota, several projects will receive money. In Red Wing, nearly $4.5 million would be invested to complete the River Town Renaissance projects. Austin's Riverland Community College would also receive more than $1.7 million. $250,000 would go to the Crystal Springs Fish Hatchery in Altura.

Here in Rochester, more than $2.3 million would go to improvements to the Rochester Airport Customs and Border Patrol improvements and other airport improvements and $1.6 million would go to the Rochester Readiness Center Renovation for military affairs preservation.

For a list of all the community construction projects included in the proposed job bill, click here.

More information about each construction project can be found on the Governor and Lt. Governor's website, which is an interactive map. You can get there by clicking here.