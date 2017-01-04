Fundraising page, donation locations organized for family affected by Oronoco house fire

Not much of the house was left standing Wednesday morning

Community members are reaching out to help a family displaced by a fire that destroyed their home Tuesday night.

An inferno consumed a house at 522 Zumbro Hills Dr. SW near Oronoco beginning around 6:30 p.m. Firefighters from four fire departments fought the blaze until well after 10 p.m.

The home is a total loss, and though the family was not inside at the time of the fire and are safe, they are now without a home. They are currently staying with neighbors.

A community member reached out to KTTC, notifying us of a fundraising page to assist the Cavallaro family, who lived in the home. As of 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, nearly half of the fundraiser's $3,000 goal had been reached.

The YouCaring page can be found by clicking here.

Community members can also make donations for the Cavallaro family at both the north and south locations of the Salvation Army in Rochester, as well as at the Casey's General Store in Oronoco.

A neighbor tells KTTC there is a list of various items the family could benefit from at the Casey's General store. She said many of the items are basic day-to-day items such as towels and toothbrushes.