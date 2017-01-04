Crews battle fire in rural Freeborn County

Multiple fire departments were called to a rural house fire in Freeborn County.

The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched to a home at 89504 170th Street in rural Austin around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The London Fire Department was on the scene battling flames coming from the home.

The residents, Joshua Declue, 40, and his roommate, made it outside safely.

The sheriff's office said the fire appears to have started near the wood burning stove and chimney.

Glenville and Hayward Fire Departments provided mutual aid.