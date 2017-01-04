Search warrant turns up methamphetamine at Rochester apartment

Police have arrested a man who they believe is a methamphetamine dealer in Rochester.

Rochester Police said officers carried out a search warrant at an apartment on Northern Hills Drive Tuesday, where they found 11 grams of methamphetamine.

Officers arrested the apartment's tenant, Jason Blood, 45.

Police believe Blood was also connected to a methamphetamine bust last year at the Kahler Grand Hotel.

Blood faces a 1st degree methamphetamine sales charge.