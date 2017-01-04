Police: Wanted man held woman captive, assaulted her in Rochester home

Police are searching for a man who led police on a pursuit after he allegedly assaulted a woman and prevented her from leaving a northwest Rochester home.

Rochester Police Capt. John Sherwin said Lawrence Chatman, 24 of Rochester, is wanted on warrants for violating a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order, kidnapping, fleeing and domestic assault.

Sherwin said Chatman abused a 32-year-old woman for days, leaving her with broken ribs, a possible broken jaw and her eyes nearly swollen shut, and would not allow her to to leave the home on the 4700 block of 14th Avenue NW Monday. The woman had a no contact order against Chatman.

Sherwin said the woman was eventually able to text someone for help, who then contacted police.

When officers arrived at the home at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Chatman jumped out of a window and drove away in the victim's car.

Another officer spotted the vehicle in the area of Harvest Court NW and pulled it over. At first, Chatman got out of the car, but then jumped back in and fled, driving at such high speeds that officers had to call off the pursuit near 18th Avenue NW.

Chatman has not yet been apprehended. Anyone with information on Chatman's whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.