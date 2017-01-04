Gas prices expected to rise in 2017

There's good news and bad news on gas prices. Last year was the cheapest year for regular unleaded since 2012, but analysts predict prices will soar in 2017.

Prices started rising in December and haven't stopped yet. Wednesday morning's nationwide average was $2.35 per gallon, according to Gasbuddy.com. That's up just over a nickel from last week, and 35 cents more than this time last year.

The west coast, parts of the Midwest, and the Northeast are seeing the highest prices.

Minnesota's average price Wednesday morning was $2.29 per gallon of regular unleaded, which is around 44 cents more than this time last year.

Analysts think we could get a reprieve in February, but may expect prices to spring up again.

A lot of it has to do with what's happening overseas. OPEC cut production. Less crude oil means higher prices per barrel, plus seven states raised their gas tax as of January 1.

Experts fear if prices spin out of control, it could hurt the economy, as drivers cut spending elsewhere to fill up their tanks.

To find the lowest gas prices in our area, click here.