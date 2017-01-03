Claeys out at Minnesota

The fallout continues at the University of Minnesota after football players threatened to boycott the Holiday Bowl.

The school has announced that head coach Tracy Claeys has been dismissed. The move comes just over two weeks after the program became embroiled in a standoff with the administration over the suspension of 10 players in connection with allegations of sexual assault.

The 48-year-old Claeys went 11-8 in a year and a half leading the Gophers. That includes a 9-4 record this season and a win over Washington State in the Holiday Bowl. But that was overshadowed by a threatened boycott of the bowl by the entire team a week before the game. The players ultimately decided against a boycott, and Claeys publicly supported his players in lobbying for fairness in the investigation.