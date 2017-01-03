'It was havoc': Oronoco blaze consumes home as bitter cold impedes firefighters

8 seconds. That's how long these cowboys need to last on these bulls. Easier said than done.More >>
The House has approved a $14 billion social services bill that would end the state's health care exchange and send Minnesota residents to the federal marketplace instead.More >>
Police say a deceased suspect in the shootings of four people at a St. Paul apartment building shared a child with one of the victims. Twenty-year-old Jeffrey Jemaile Taylor was found dead several hours after the early Friday shootings by officers canvassing the neighborhood.More >>
On September 27th of 2016, Stacy Mensink was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that grows in your bones or the soft tissue around your bones, such as the cartilage or the nerves. Her cancer is in her left femur, so she had surgery and a titanium tube was put in her leg. Surgery went well, however, shortly after, she developed an infection...and has been dealing with those repercussions ever since. Stacy works in the Mayo Medical Lab at Mayo Clinic, and hasn't be...More >>
Part of I-90 is reopened tonight after a camper flips over. The picture shows what the crash looked like Friday afternoon at the Dakota exit of I-90.More >>
Gov. Dayton signs a bill into law that will put a one year halt on farmers having to get permits to mow state-owned ditches along their land. This new law will stop the state transportation department from requiring or issuing permits to mow and cut hay from state-owned ditches until April 2018.More >>
Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton has signaled a possible compromise on Real ID after saying he doesn't believe he can allow immigrants living in the country illegally to obtain driver's licenses without legislative approval.More >>
The House has approved a $14.3 billion social services bill that would end the state's health care exchange and send Minnesota residents to the federal marketplace instead.More >>
MnDOT is looking for volunteers to help with their "Adopt a Highway" program. The program is a public service project that helps reduce litter along the roadsides.More >>
The Minnesota Wild are on a hot streak winning their third straight and fourth of the last five in a 4-3 victory Thursday in Colorado. The Wild play their final game on Saturday at 8 p.m. as they play the Arizona Coyotes. With a win the Wild would finish the season with the best record in franchise history.More >>
A search warrant leads to a drug bust and arrest in SE Rochester. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the violent crimes task force executed a warrant at 615 7th Avenue SE Thursday afternoon. Officers watching the residence saw 48-year-old Amir Sabackic leave the scene in his car. Officers stopped him on the 1,000 block of South Broadway. Deputies report finding 945 dollars in cash, 20 Oxycodone tablets, 10 Vyvanse tablets and marijuana in his vehi...More >>
Police say a deceased suspect in the shootings of four people at a St. Paul apartment building shared a child with one of the victims. Twenty-year-old Jeffrey Jemaile Taylor was found dead several hours after the early Friday shootings by officers canvassing the neighborhood.More >>
On September 27th of 2016, Stacy Mensink was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that grows in your bones or the soft tissue around your bones, such as the cartilage or the nerves. Her cancer is in her left femur, so she had surgery and a titanium tube was put in her leg. Surgery went well, however, shortly after, she developed an infection...and has been dealing with those repercussions ever since. Stacy works in the Mayo Medical Lab at Mayo Clinic, and hasn't be...More >>
Part of I-90 is reopened tonight after a camper flips over. The picture shows what the crash looked like Friday afternoon at the Dakota exit of I-90.More >>
The House has approved a $14 billion social services bill that would end the state's health care exchange and send Minnesota residents to the federal marketplace instead.More >>
Another day, another phone scam causing headaches for people in our area. This time, the Filmore County Sheriff's Office is warning of a scam that can get you in trouble by simply being polite.More >>
Rochester police are investigating a second shooting this week. Police responded to a call about gunshots around 9:45 Wednesday night at the Square on 31st Apartments on the 300 block of 31st Street NE. When the officers arrived on scene, two women said they had been smoking outside when they heard 2 or 3 gunshots. They quickly ran inside and saw a man running away. Police reporting finding two shell casings on the east side of the complex. The co...More >>
8 seconds. That's how long these cowboys need to last on these bulls. Easier said than done.More >>
