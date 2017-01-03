RPS School Board has first meeting of new year, a lot to discuss - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

RPS School Board has first meeting of new year, a lot to discuss

By Alanna Martella, Reporter
Deborah Seelinger, Don Barlow, and Mark Schleusner are sworn in at Tuesday night's RPS School Board Meeting.
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

School was back in session for Rochester Public Schools on Tuesday after a long holiday break. The RPS School Board was also back in action, with the first meeting of the new year.

The agenda for Tuesday night's meeting was packed with items for briefing and action.

To kick off the meeting, newly-elected board members Deborah Seelinger, Don Barlow, and Mark Schleusner took oath and were sworn in.

The roles of the school board were also reorganized. Julie Workman was given the position of the Chair, Jean Marvin will be Vice Chair, Don Barlow has been named as Clerk, and Anne Becker is Treasurer. These four will hold their positions for a one year term.

The board recognized and honored Rhodes Scholarship winner Ahmed Ahmed during the meeting.

Ahmed is a 2013 graduate of John Marshall High School and is a current senior at Cornell University.

Ahmed will use his scholarship to earn his master's in research and organic chemistry at Oxford University, starting next fall.

The most discussed item on the agenda was that of the 2017 - 2018 district calendar.

The idea of expanding the 45-15 calendar, though the topic was shut down about a month ago, was brought up in discussion yet again.

“I think the community wants to do what's in the best interest of the students and if it's, in fact, in the best interest of the students to do that sort of thing, then we need to have that kind of dialogue and give us plenty of time to do that, to your point, in the community,” said Board Member Gary Smith.

Julie Workman suggested planning the school calendars in two year increments, so families and employees of RPS have time to plan in advance.

The School Board also approved the fourth amendment to the purchase agreement with Ryan Companies, Inc. for the sale of Golden Hill School in Southeast Rochester.

Golden Hill hasn't hosted any students since 2012, and on February 18, 2014, the School Board approved a resolution allowing administration to receive proposals for the sale of the school.

A purchase agreement was approved on September 1, 2015 with Ryan Companies, Inc. for $1.8 million. However, that price was reduced to $1.7 million in December, 2016 and the closing date has been set for February 28, 2017.

The school will likely be demolished.

