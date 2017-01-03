Budget, health care top plans for 2017 at start of legislative session

Tuesday was a new start for the Legislature in 2017 and there's one thing everyone can agree on.

"The most interesting thing of the new session, we're standing in," said Rep. Gene Pelowski of Winona.

Lawmakers met in the state capitol building for the first time in two years after the building underwent a $310 million renovation project.

"I think the building itself is really something you notice," said freshman Rep. Duane Sauke of Rochester. "In fact, when I walked in from the tunnel, I noticed the tuck pointing."

"I'm noticing murals in the rotunda that I didn't even know existed," said Sen. Carla Nelson.

It has been said that the capitol is looking its best in 112 years.

Many are hoping that this is a sign for the session to come.

"I hope that this year we're going to do things more in the open," said Rep. Tina Liebling of Rochester. "I hope the speaker of the house has learned that doing things in the dead of night, at the last second, is not an effective way to get anything done."

Knowing they have a surplus has gotten legislators thinking about what they can do for Minnesota.

"Here we just need to be very wise and smart about retaining a structural balance and then also using our funds to actually empower people and to encourage growth throughout the state," Nelson said.

Though that's not so simple.

"Interestingly, sometimes it's just as hard to agree on what to do with a surplus as what to do with a deficit," Liebling said.

The main concern is what to do about the health insurance rate hikes for an estimated 2 percent of Minnesotans.

"Well the governor has already said that's our number one priority," Pelowski said. "I'm hopeful with all the campaigning done this session that from the federal level on down we'll also address that."

And they're already offering some ideas.

"Things like multiple employer workers associations where people can pool together to buy this insurance," Nelson said.

"I'm going to be carrying a bill to try to give those people a little immediate help so that they can get their insurance for 2017," Liebling said.

And as this session will be longer than normal, time will tell just what will come from all the day one talk.