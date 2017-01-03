Budget, health care top plans for 2017 at start of legislative s - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Budget, health care top plans for 2017 at start of legislative session

Posted:
By Francisco Almenara-Dumur
Connect
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -

Tuesday was a new start for the Legislature in 2017 and there's one thing everyone can agree on.

"The most interesting thing of the new session, we're standing in," said Rep. Gene Pelowski of Winona.

Lawmakers met in the state capitol building for the first time in two years after the building underwent a $310 million renovation project.

"I think the building itself is really something you notice," said freshman Rep. Duane Sauke of Rochester. "In fact, when I walked in from the tunnel, I noticed the tuck pointing."

"I'm noticing murals in the rotunda that I didn't even know existed," said Sen. Carla Nelson.

It has been said that the capitol is looking its best in 112 years.

Many are hoping that this is a sign for the session to come.

"I hope that this year we're going to do things more in the open," said Rep. Tina Liebling of Rochester. "I hope the speaker of the house has learned that doing things in the dead of night, at the last second, is not an effective way to get anything done."

Knowing they have a surplus has gotten legislators thinking about what they can do for Minnesota.

"Here we just need to be very wise and smart about retaining a structural balance and then also using our funds to actually empower people and to encourage growth throughout the state," Nelson said.

Though that's not so simple.

"Interestingly, sometimes it's just as hard to agree on what to do with a surplus as what to do with a deficit," Liebling said.

The main concern is what to do about the health insurance rate hikes for an estimated 2 percent of Minnesotans.

"Well the governor has already said that's our number one priority," Pelowski said. "I'm hopeful with all the campaigning done this session that from the federal level on down we'll also address that."

And they're already offering some ideas.

"Things like multiple employer workers associations where people can pool together to buy this insurance," Nelson said.

"I'm going to be carrying a bill to try to give those people a little immediate help so that they can get their insurance for 2017," Liebling said.

And as this session will be longer than normal, time will tell just what will come from all the day one talk.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Drug search warrant in SE Rochester leads to arrest, drugs, weapons and cash

    Drug search warrant in SE Rochester leads to arrest, drugs, weapons and cash

    A search warrant leads to a drug bust and arrest in SE Rochester. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the violent crimes task force executed a warrant at 615 7th Avenue SE Thursday afternoon. Officers watching the residence saw 48-year-old Amir Sabackic leave the scene in his car. Officers stopped him on the 1,000 block of South Broadway. Deputies report finding 945 dollars in cash,  20 Oxycodone tablets, 10 Vyvanse tablets and marijuana in his vehi...

    More >>

    A search warrant leads to a drug bust and arrest in SE Rochester. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the violent crimes task force executed a warrant at 615 7th Avenue SE Thursday afternoon. Officers watching the residence saw 48-year-old Amir Sabackic leave the scene in his car. Officers stopped him on the 1,000 block of South Broadway. Deputies report finding 945 dollars in cash,  20 Oxycodone tablets, 10 Vyvanse tablets and marijuana in his vehi...

    More >>

  • St. Paul shooting suspect had child with victim

    St. Paul shooting suspect had child with victim

    Police say a deceased suspect in the shootings of four people at a St. Paul apartment building shared a child with one of the victims. Twenty-year-old Jeffrey Jemaile Taylor was found dead several hours after the early Friday shootings by officers canvassing the neighborhood.

    More >>

    Police say a deceased suspect in the shootings of four people at a St. Paul apartment building shared a child with one of the victims. Twenty-year-old Jeffrey Jemaile Taylor was found dead several hours after the early Friday shootings by officers canvassing the neighborhood.

    More >>

  • Bean bag tournament, other activities to benefit Lanesboro native with cancer

    Bean bag tournament, other activities to benefit Lanesboro native with cancer

    On September 27th of 2016, Stacy Mensink was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that grows in your bones or the soft tissue around your bones, such as the cartilage or the nerves. Her cancer is in her left femur, so she had surgery and a titanium tube was put in her leg. Surgery went well, however, shortly after, she developed an infection...and has been dealing with those repercussions ever since. Stacy works in the Mayo Medical Lab at Mayo Clinic, and hasn't be...

    More >>

    On September 27th of 2016, Stacy Mensink was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma, a rare type of cancer that grows in your bones or the soft tissue around your bones, such as the cartilage or the nerves. Her cancer is in her left femur, so she had surgery and a titanium tube was put in her leg. Surgery went well, however, shortly after, she developed an infection...and has been dealing with those repercussions ever since. Stacy works in the Mayo Medical Lab at Mayo Clinic, and hasn't be...

    More >>

  • Camper rolls over on I-90, lane closed for several hours

    Camper rolls over on I-90, lane closed for several hours

    MnDOTMnDOT

    Part of I-90 is reopened tonight after a camper flips over. The picture shows what the crash looked like Friday afternoon at the Dakota exit of I-90.

    More >>

    Part of I-90 is reopened tonight after a camper flips over. The picture shows what the crash looked like Friday afternoon at the Dakota exit of I-90.

    More >>

  • House passes bill to end health care exchange

    House passes bill to end health care exchange

    The House has approved a $14 billion social services bill that would end the state's health care exchange and send Minnesota residents to the federal marketplace instead.

    More >>

    The House has approved a $14 billion social services bill that would end the state's health care exchange and send Minnesota residents to the federal marketplace instead.

    More >>

  • Just say no: Filmore Co. Sheriff warns of phone scammers that want a "yes"

    Just say no: Filmore Co. Sheriff warns of phone scammers that want a "yes"

    Another day, another phone scam causing headaches for people in our area.  This time, the Filmore County Sheriff's Office is warning of a scam that can get you in trouble by simply being polite. 

    More >>

    Another day, another phone scam causing headaches for people in our area.  This time, the Filmore County Sheriff's Office is warning of a scam that can get you in trouble by simply being polite. 

    More >>

  • Second Rochester shooting in two days; shootings may be related

    Second Rochester shooting in two days; shootings may be related

    Rochester police are investigating a second shooting this week.  Police responded to a call about gunshots around 9:45 Wednesday night at the Square on 31st Apartments on the 300 block of 31st Street NE. When the officers arrived on scene, two women said they had been smoking outside when they heard 2 or 3 gunshots. They quickly ran inside and saw a man running away. Police reporting finding two shell casings on the east side of the complex. The co...

    More >>

    Rochester police are investigating a second shooting this week.  Police responded to a call about gunshots around 9:45 Wednesday night at the Square on 31st Apartments on the 300 block of 31st Street NE. When the officers arrived on scene, two women said they had been smoking outside when they heard 2 or 3 gunshots. They quickly ran inside and saw a man running away. Police reporting finding two shell casings on the east side of the complex. The co...

    More >>

  • An adrenaline junkie's dream at 21st annual Bull Riding Challenge

    An adrenaline junkie's dream at 21st annual Bull Riding Challenge

    8 seconds. That's how long these cowboys need to last on these bulls. Easier said than done. 

    More >>

    8 seconds. That's how long these cowboys need to last on these bulls. Easier said than done. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.