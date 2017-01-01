Olmsted Medical Center, Mayo Clinic welcome first babies of New - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Olmsted Medical Center, Mayo Clinic welcome first babies of New Year

Posted:
By Chris Yu, Reporter
Bryson Hershberger (left) and Adelyn Jane Jensen Bryson Hershberger (left) and Adelyn Jane Jensen
Bryson Hershberger was born at 12:41 a.m. on New Year's Day Bryson Hershberger was born at 12:41 a.m. on New Year's Day
Bryson with parents Amanda and Levi Hershberger Bryson with parents Amanda and Levi Hershberger
Adelyn Jane Jensen was born at 12:47 a.m. on New Year's Day Adelyn Jane Jensen was born at 12:47 a.m. on New Year's Day
Adelyn with parents Laura Brandt and Jeff Jensen Adelyn with parents Laura Brandt and Jeff Jensen
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Olmsted Medical Center and Mayo Clinic each welcomed its first baby of the New Year -- just a few minutes apart!

OMC's first birth of 2017 came at 12:41 a.m. Sunday, when Bryson Hershberger entered the world at 7 pounds, 14 ounces. He was 19 inches long.

Bryson is the first child of Amanda and Levi Hershberger, from Stewartville. Amanda said she cried tears of joy when she held Bryson for the first time. She looks forward to motherhood.

"Being able to spoil him. Meeting him for the first time was absolutely amazing. Just being a mom feels good. As long as he lives a healthy life, I don't care what he does," Amanda said.

After an ultrasound, Amanda's due date was originally expected to be Monday, Jan. 2. She hopes her son's early arrival on New Year's Day will bring a bit of luck.

Then, just 6 minutes after Bryson was born at OMC, Mayo Clinic welcomed its first baby of 2017.

Adelyn Jane Jensen was born at 12:47 a.m. Sunday to Laura Brandt and Jeff Jensen, of Waseca. Little Adelyn was 5 pounds, 9 ounces and 18.5 inches long.

Adelyn is the couple's first child together. Although she came a few weeks sooner than expected, her parents said she is doing very well.

"She's a little early. She wanted to be here right for 2017. She didn't want to miss that," said Brandt.

"We just want to provide her with a happy childhood," added Jensen. "Let her learn and grow, and hopefully give her the tools to make her own choices that help guide her, but let her make her decisions. And hopefully, we do a good job as parents and hopefully, she goes on to be happy."

When Adelyn was born, she displayed her inquisitive personality by looking around and waving her hands for a while before deciding to nap, said Jensen, adding that his daughter also has quite a lot of hair.

