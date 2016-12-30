Good business at two new Rochester restaurants

Business at both Pasquale's neighborhood Pizzeria and Porch and Cellar has been booming.

Pasquale's has been open for a little longer than a month and Porch and Cellar has been open a little longer than a week.

So far owners of both places have been saying that the community has been supporting them and being understanding when their food might take a while.

They're both selling a lot more food than they originally thought.

"Yeah we actually have to turn off the phones between five and seven o'clock just because we have so many tickets," Pasquale Presa said. "We have over 60 to 80 pizzas we have to put in the oven."

"Chicken's flying off the shelves my only concern is that we're desiccating small farms," Jason Zubay, Co-Owner of Porch and Cellar, joked "But no it's good locally sourced chicken and we're feeding everyone we can."

As they get ready for a very busy day on New Years Eve, they just plan on keeping up what they've been doing so far, though porch won't be open on New Years Day.

They both look forward to continuing being a part of the Rochester community for the long haul.

