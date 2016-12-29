Throwback Thursday - Partying like it's 1992

As people all over the globe get set to ring in 2017, we take a look back at how one group in Rochester celebrated the New Year 25 years ago.

This photo from the History Center of Olmsted County shows the Just For Kids Care Center in Rochester hosting a special overnight party for their kids for New Years Eve 1991.

About 40 kids spent the night and rang in the New Year with confetti, horns, and masks.

The kids here not usually allowed to stay up to the midnight hour, got the chance to rock the night away

The picture dates itself in the early 90's with the hairstyles and the colorful clothes.

It's hard to believe that the kids in this photo are well into their 30s today.

One more tidbit about the world 25 years ago: Michael Jackson's "Black or White" was the number one song in the country.

