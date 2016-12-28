Report: Brake application, fatigue, train car order contributed to 2015 Alma derailment

A new federal report shows human factors, such as brake operation and fatigue, as well as the order of train cars, contributed to a train derailment near Alma, Wis., which spilled thousands of gallons of ethanol.

The Federal Railroad Administration released its report on the November 7, 2015 derailment this week. Twenty-five cars of a Burlington Northern Santa Fe freight train derailed that November day, spilling 18,000 gallons of ethanol into the Mississippi River.

In the report, the FRA cites the engineer's operation of the train as the the primary cause of the derailment - specifically, the engineer applied the brakes too suddenly and aggressively, which was not in compliance with railroad regulations.

The report also shows neither the engineer or the conductor did well in a fatigue analysis. The analysis found that despite more than 13 hours of rest before beginning their shift, both were fatigued enough that their impairment would be comparable to having a Blood Alcohol Content of 0.08. Both the conductor and the engineer passed drug and alcohol screenings.

Also playing a role in the derailment was the way the cars of the train were ordered. The report says the head cars, a mix of 34 empty rail cars and just three full cars, were on the track in front of the 54 loaded cars and 21 empty cars that made up the rear portion of the train. The front cars added up to a total of 775 tons, while the rear cars weighed a total of 7,685 tons. The heavier rear portion of the train behind the lighter cars contributed to what the report called "buff force action," which contributed to the derailment.

The FRA's conclusion was that the sudden application of the brakes, combined with the momentum of the heavier cars, caused the train to bunch up and derail.