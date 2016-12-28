Four injured in SE Rochester crash

A crash in southeast Rochester sent four people to the hospital Tuesday.

Rochester Police and Gold Cross Ambulance were on the scene after two vehicles collided near the intersection of 13th Avenue and 4th Street SE around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said a 39-year-old woman driving a Ford Taurus west on 4th Street SE tried to make a left turn onto 13th Avenue, but turned in front of an eastbound Chevy Tahoe, driven by a 54-year-old woman, causing the two vehicles to collide.

Both drivers and the two passengers in the Tahoe were treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Taurus was given a citation for failing to yield the right of way, and an instructional permit violation.