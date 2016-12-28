Firefighters battle blaze near Peterson

Fire tore through a house in Fillmore County Tuesday night, destroying it.

Crews from the Rushford Fire Department were working for several hours at a home at 30690 Digger Road near Peterson.

The fire broke out at 4:37 p.m. Rushford Fire Chief Paul Corcoran said the owner, a Rushford firefighter, was doing farm chores nearby when he saw the house was on fire.

It is unknown at this time what caused the blaze. The cause remains under investigation.

Fortunately, no one was inside at the time; however a family of five has been displaced from their home. A GoFundMe fundraising page has been arranged to help the family in this difficult time. It can be found by clicking here.

Map: Location of fire