Rochester fans react to Carrie Fisher's death

Best known for her role as Princess Leia Organa in the Star Wars movies, Carrie Fisher's loss was deeply felt. A spokesperson for Fisher's daughter said the actress died Tuesday morning, just days after suffering a heart attack.

Jeff Holmes, the Rochester man first in line for the most recent release in the Star Wars saga, Rogue One, said Fisher was the Star Wars Actor best known for fan interaction.

He mentioned that for many fans, she was their first crush.

But most importantly the role Fisher played was an inspiration for many young girls too. It was the strength she portrayed in the character that had her remembered so fondly.

But she was more than just an actress in a movie.

"As a human being, she was strong and able to project both her weakness and her strength, in her struggles with mental illness, her addiction to drugs," said Holmes. "She was able to work through that and was willing to point that out to everybody and say you can work through this, this is how you can do it."

As for her role in the future movies, it might put some fans at ease to hear filming has finished for "Star Wars: Episode VIII".

Holmes said he is also thinking about a way to honor Fisher here in Rochester.