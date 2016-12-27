Governor's Task Force on Broadband annual report released Tuesda - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Governor's Task Force on Broadband annual report released Tuesday

Posted:
By Alanna Martella, Reporter
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -

The government is working hard to ensure every Minnesotan has access to broadband internet and the ability to use it.

That's according to the Governor's Task Force on Broadband annual report, released on Tuesday.

One recommendation is to provide $100 million in ongoing funding for the Border-to-Border Broadband Grant Development, which since 2014 has been promoting broadband access in unserved and underserved areas of the state.

The report specifies Minnesota's universal access and speed goals for internet: All businesses and homes should have high speed broadband access at a download speed of 25 megabits per second and upload speeds of at least 3 megabits per second by 2022.

And by 2026, the adopted speed goals provide that all Minnesota businesses and homes have access to at least one provider of broadband with download speeds of at least 100 megabits per second and upload speeds of at least 20 megabits per second.

An additional $10 million has been allocated to operating funds to the Office of Broadband Development.

Some additional recommendations include:

  • Take action to promote “dig once” policies
  • Establish a legislative cybersecurity commission of information sharing, monitoring, and supporting and strengthening infrastructure
  • Continue to monitor advancing telecommunications technologies
  • Amend building codes to require that multi-tenant housing units funded with public dollars deploy cabling that supports easier management of broadband connectivity
  • Build computer donation partnerships between state agencies and community-based organizations that get computers into the hands of those who need them
  • Modify the state Telecommunications Assistance Program to better align with the national Lifeline program to subsidize the cost of broadband service for low income households
  • Support continued funding of Regional Library Telecommunications Aid (RLTA)
  • Fully fund Telecommunications Access Equity Aid

Broadband plays a vital road in connecting people to health care, education, and the global economy.

