UPDATE: Deputies locate ATM stolen from north Iowa bank; investigation ongoing

Authorities have located an ATM that was stolen from a north Iowa bank Sunday.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, deputies believed a pickup reported stolen from Mason City on December 13 was used as the getaway vehicle after the robbery of First Security Bank in Rockwell.

The Floyd County Sheriff's Office found the truck near the intersection of 165th Street and Red Ball Avenue at 3:04 p.m. Sunday. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office later recovered the ATM from the 24000 mile of 225th Street at 11:30 p.m.

The money was missing from the ATM, and the machine was destroyed. The combined value of the ATM and the money is estimated to be more than $10,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

According to the sheriff's office, an ATM was stolen from the First Security Bank in Rockwell at 3:17 a.m. Christmas Day. The bank property sustained extensive damage as well.

The amount of cash that was inside the ATM is unknown at this time.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 641-421-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-383-0088.