Broadway at Center skyrise back on track, construction to begin next week

The tower envisioned as the crowning jewel of Gus Chafoulias' business empire is back on track at last, with new financing in place and construction to begin next week.

"This upscale Hilton will meet the needs of a diverse demographic of travelers that are visiting Mayo Clinic or are here for business travel," said Chafoulias on Friday in a statement to reporters. Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisors will be a key partner in the project.

Six months ago, when Chafoulias cut ties with a Saudi prince who had promised to be one of its financial backers, the "Broadway at Center" project was to be a 23-story tower with luxury apartments and a cost of 145 million dollars. A spokesperson for Chafoulias' Titan Development & Investments, Sheila Thoma, said the new design will be 19 stories without the luxury apartments that had been a part of the earlier plan.

The new construction team includes First National Bank of Omaha as the lead bank, with Bremer Bank also on board. HGA Architects and Engineers of Rochester designed the project and Titan said Kraus-Anderson will be the general contractor. The City of Rochester has been planning to build a new city-owned parking structure as part of the project next to the hotel.

Chafoulias has long planned to include retail businesses on the lower floors of the tower, and there had been prominent mention over the past two years of including a new "Michael's Restaurant" as part of the complex. Whether that has changed in recent months is not known. But in Friday afternoon's announcement, Titan said the Hilton hotel will be connected to the Rochester skyway system and will feature 264 rooms, along with ballrooms and conference rooms that can be used by the business community.

"This transformational and iconic development will vastly enhance the unique offerings to visitors and locals in downtown Rochester and we couldn't be more excited to partner with Harbor Bay," said Andy Chafoulias, the son of Gus Chafoulias and the CEO of Titan.

Tom Lund and Mark Bell are co-founders of Harbor Bay Real Estate Advisors, with offices in Minneapolis and Chicago. Among the projects Harbor Bay has been involved with is the Preserve on Maine community being created in southeast Rochester.