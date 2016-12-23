Travelers abound at RST to be with loved ones on Christmas

With the holiday weekend, many are taking to the roads or the air to get home or to visit with loved ones.

The weather didn't seem to be having a major impact on travel from the Rochester International Airport on Friday afternoon.

Though getting gifts on Christmas is always nice, nothing quite compares to being with the ones you love the most for the holiday season.

RST had a festive Christmas tree and Christmas cookies and cocoa for those waiting for family to come into town, and also for those coming in after traveling.

Anne and Craig Wright flew in to Rochester from Joslin, Illinois to be with their children and grandchildren.

They said the number one thing on their Christmas lists this year is family.

"There's nothing like it. It's absolutely the best way to spend Christmas. We feel very happy to be here and valued by our family and we're quite familiar with Rochester. It's a great town," said Anne.

The Wrights are excited to have their number one Christmas wish become a reality by being with family this year.

They also added that their Christmas travels were pretty uneventful, their flights were on time and airport workers were very accommodating.