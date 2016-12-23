Police seize 19 pounds of marijuana, then find 50 thousand dollars hidden in Rochester home

Tens of thousands of dollars in cash has been recovered by Rochester police after they arrested a man, considered to be a major distributor of marijuana in Rochester, for the sale of marijuana.

Lt. Jim Evenson said Rochester police officers found 50 thousand dollars hidden in the central vacuum system of a home in southwest Rochester. The search followed the arrest of Cody Hunsley, 25, of Rochester.

Police say he was the center of an investigation when he was pulled over Wednesday night on 11th Street Southeast. Using a K-9 officer, police found three pounds of marijuana in the back of his SUV. Thursday officers executed a search warrant in connection to Hunsley's arrest at his home at 1228 Marion Road Southeast where Lt. Evenson said they found 16 and a half pounds of marijuana.

According to the criminal complaint, they also discovered at least 17 empty bags containing marijuana residue. Those bags usually contain one pound each. According to a police informant, Hunsley distributes 10 to 15 pounds a week, and in the past 3 months has sold approximately 120 pounds of marijuana. Also according to the complaint, their informant said Hunsley is the primary supplier in Rochester.



Police then made their way to Hunsley's mother's home at 3420 18th Avenue Southwest, and that is where they say they found the hidden cache of cash.

Hunsley's mother said she had no idea the money was in the home.

Lt. Evenson said RPD made one more arrest in connection with this case at 428 9th Avenue Southeast. Pavlo Stinson, 23, was arrested on 5th degree controlled substance and 4th degree sales charges. Police say they found 32 grams of marijuana at his home.