Snow arrives to guarantee a very White Christmas, roads slick

By Noel Sederstrom, News Director
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Roads have been slick and driving tricky as snow falls across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa.  Two to four inches was expected to fall Friday afternoon and evening across much of the area, according to KTTC Meteorologist Matt Benz. 

The highest snow totals were in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa, from Decorah northward to I-90, where between three and four inches fell.

Houston and Hayfield public schools closed early, and the city of Chatfield is asking people to move their cars so that plows can clear the streets.

The latest on travel conditions and the outlook for the Christmas weekend coming up on KTTC NewsCenter at 10 p.m.

