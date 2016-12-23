Snow arrives to guarantee a very White Christmas, roads slick

A man is facing drug charges after a homeowner found synthetic marijuana in her garage. Rochester Police said a woman discovered a duffel bag filled with 153 ounces of K-2 synthetic marijuana in her garage Monday night.More >>
A man is facing drug charges after a homeowner found synthetic marijuana in her garage. Rochester Police said a woman discovered a duffel bag filled with 153 ounces of K-2 synthetic marijuana in her garage Monday night.More >>
Rochester Police, Rochester Fire, and Gold Cross responded to an incident at Sutton Place Apartments Monday night.More >>
Rochester Police, Rochester Fire, and Gold Cross responded to an incident at Sutton Place Apartments Monday night.More >>
A woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her sister's estranged husband. Rochester Police said a family dispute led to the stabbing at the family's business at 10 p.m. Monday.More >>
A woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her sister's estranged husband. Rochester Police said a family dispute led to the stabbing at the family's business at 10 p.m. Monday.More >>
With the goal of creating a vibrant and world-class downtown Rochester, the designers for the Heart of the City project shared their latest ideas during a community workshop Tuesday evening. Dozens attended the workshop at the historic Chateau Theatre to hear from Shane Coen, founder of Coen + Partners, a Minneapolis-based landscape architecture and urban design firm.More >>
With the goal of creating a vibrant and world-class downtown Rochester, the designers for the Heart of the City project shared their latest ideas during a community workshop Tuesday evening. Dozens attended the workshop at the historic Chateau Theatre to hear from Shane Coen, founder of Coen + Partners, a Minneapolis-based landscape architecture and urban design firm.More >>
Residents of a Minnesota city that employed the police officer who fatally shot a black motorist during a traffic stop are calling for the mayor's resignation.More >>
Residents of a Minnesota city that employed the police officer who fatally shot a black motorist during a traffic stop are calling for the mayor's resignation.More >>
More power is on its way to Rochester. Rochester Public Utilities says its new Westside Energy Station is on schedule, under-budget, and well on its way to providing 46 megawatts to the city with five, 150 ton, natural gas engines.More >>
More power is on its way to Rochester. Rochester Public Utilities says its new Westside Energy Station is on schedule, under-budget, and well on its way to providing 46 megawatts to the city with five, 150 ton, natural gas engines.More >>
Three people were arrested over the weekend in the Rochester area for driving under the influence.More >>
Three people were arrested over the weekend in the Rochester area for driving under the influence.More >>
Authorities have identified the person killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.More >>
Authorities have identified the person killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend.More >>