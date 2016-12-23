Lewiston Christmas lights dance to music

Christmas lights and music are important parts of this season, one Lewiston man is putting his own spin on both.

It's a short light show, just 4 songs, but they do that so people can get the full experience without having to go out of their way.

For the past three years, the Peterson family has been putting on this show for anyone to stop by and watch.

It started when they saw videos and realized it wasn't that hard to do.

They used to play the music on speakers, but now you have to tune in to their radio frequency from your car.

While the lights may be bright for their neighbors, they say folks have been enjoying their show.

"Everybody seems to enjoy it, most nights there's usually one or two cars out always watching it every night and it's kinda fun to watch," Andrew Peterson, the creator of the light show, said. "We've had people, you know it's a small town of Lewiston so I've had many comments from people in town."

They have around 35 thousand lights over there,

In order to match them to the music, Peterson, does all the coding himself.

He says it takes him around 8 hours, but it's his favorite part.

The show starts at 5 p.m. and the lights turn off at 10, and will go on until the week after Christmas.

