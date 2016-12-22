Rochester boy battling cancer gets to return home for Christmas

"Pray for me" seen from the outside

"Pray for me" on the window of Hunter's hospital room

A 7-year-old Rochester boy hospitalized for cancer has one wish this Christmas -- to be at home with his family. And thanks to the support from his medical team and family, that wish has come true.

Hunter Gifford was diagnosed with a type of bone cancer on Nov. 1.

"Just shock. I couldn't even believe that this was happening to my family," said Hunter's mom, Lisa. "Everyone always says it happens to other people. That's how we felt. And we have a special needs child. So I'm like, 'No.' There's no way that we can have two major things that one family would have to deal with."

Since the diagnosis, Hunter has been living at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.

"There's like three days that he probably hasn't been in the hospital, that he's actually been home since Nov. 1," Lisa said. "He's had chest tubes, he's had bone marrow biopsies. Just this week, he had a feeding tube placed, and then chemotherapy, which has been very hard on him."

To keep his strength up, Hunter rides a bicycle through the hospital halls. And to keep his mind busy, he does projects, like making slime with hospital staff.

Hunter was originally scheduled to have chemotherapy again on Friday, Dec. 23., which meant he would have to spend Christmas in the hospital.

But through all the struggles was a sign of hope. His tumor was getting smaller.

"Dr. Rodriguez was quick to show me the CT scan and let me see for myself how much it had shrunk, and I was just in tears with joy," said Lisa.

As a result, doctors pushed back Hunter's chemotherapy to the following Monday. This allowed Hunter to leave the hospital Thursday afternoon to be home for Christmas.

"There are no words for it. I was in tears when they told us," Lisa said. "[Hunter] didn't want any gifts this year. He just wants to get better."

Hunter will return to Saint Marys Hospital on Dec. 26 to receive his chemotherapy.

On the window of his hospital room is the phrase, "Pray for Me" in large cutout letters.

"We believe in the power of prayer, and a lot of people have been praying and we feel like we've seen a lot of results, said Lisa. "So his window has 'Pray for me' in it, so that everyone can kind of see that. We know that people don't know who's in the room. But just having someone pray for that person, we believe that it helps."

There are other ways to help the Gifford family. Lisa said donating blood in Hunter's name will earn the family credits toward receiving blood for Hunter himself.

Those interested can also contribute money at any Wells Fargo location. Hunter's medical charity account number is 2241088901.

Lastly, donations can be made at Hunter's GoFundMe page, www.gofundme.com/HunterGifford.

Hunter has two brothers. Lisa hopes her son becomes strong enough to return to school next year. For now, he works with a tutor who visits him at the hospital.