Family receives surprise of the season from Random Acts of Kindness

Wednesday night, we took you behind the scenes as the Random Acts of Kindness group was packing Christmas meal boxes to distribute to Rochester families.

Thursday afternoon, we met up with a family on the receiving end.

The Christopherson family, who lives in Oak Terrace Estates, learned Wednesday night that sometimes the greatest gifts in life come unexpected.

"We were just sitting here last night watching a movie and somebody knocked on the door. And my other half went and answered the door and he's like, 'Oh wow, thank you!'" said Heather Christopherson.

The gift was a box filled to the brim with food.

“I looked through it and I was like, 'Wow. This is...this is awesome. We can actually have a good Christmas now,'" said Christopherson.

It's all part of a Christmas-meal distribution project started by the Random Acts of Kindness group.

Wednesday night, over 40 volunteers gathered to put together Christmas turkey dinners, to be distributed to about 120 families in Rochester.

"Out of all the people, even in Rochester or even this trailer court, you know? What did I do to deserve it? But wow, thank you," said Christopherson.

With seven children ranging from ages 4 months to 14, holidays aren't always easy for the Christophersons.

"Money is tight. We're a low income family, but we make do, you know? We have a few presents for each kid. But, what can you do?" explained Christopherson.

The family knows that the most meaningful gifts aren't able to be bought on a shelf and that memories shared around the table bring the true joys of Christmas.

"It's just about being able to be with my family. Being here, being alive and breathing, and being with my family and my kids. And seeing their smiles and knowing they got good food in their tummies," said a heartfelt Christopherson.

And it's all thanks to a wonderful group of big-hearted volunteers and an unexpected knock at the front door.

Christopherson said she will do whatever she can to give back to the community, because of what the community has given to her family: the opportunity to have a wonderful Christmas meal and make memories together that will last a lifetime.