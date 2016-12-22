Trumpeter swans glide across Whitewater Lake

A group of trumpeter swans made a stop in the lake at Whitewater State Park on Thursday.

Naturalist Greg Munson said they likely flew from their nesting area, spotted the water, and landed to eat.

The swans have been in the area for a couple of days, but there is no way to tell how long they will stay.

"It's hard telling where [these birds] came from because there are a lot of potholes throughout the state they could have been nesting in, and just decided when theirs froze up that it was time to leave," said Munson.

According to the Trumpeter Swan Society, there are about 10,000 to 15,000 trumpeter swans in Minnesota. They are most likely traveling in pairs, looking for nesting places across the state.

The swans have not been here for a long time. They were decimated from most of the country back in the 1800s due to over-hunting. Through discovering a few of them in Yellowstone in the early 1900s and a thousand of them in Alaska, we were able to start bringing them back and restoring them throughout the United States.

Trumpeter swans feed on snails and plant matter, and can weigh up to 25 pounds.