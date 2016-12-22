Where's Santa? Follow Santa's journey around the world with NORAD Santa tracker

It's Christmas Eve, and Santa has begun his trip around the world to deliver gifts to all the good little girls and boys!

The North American Aerospace Defense Command typically provides aerospace surveillance, identification, control and warning for North America and Canada, but for the 61st year, NORAD is tracking the movements of Santa Claus.

It all began in 1955 when a a local advertisement listed a phone number for children to call Santa Claus, but the number was misprinted. Instead, children ended up calling the Crew Commander on duty at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center. The tradition was born, and was carried on when NORAD was formed in 1958.

You can track Santa on his journey around the world by clicking here.

People worldwide can also speak with a live operator beginning at 5 a.m. to learn Santa's whereabouts by calling 1-877-446-6723 or email noradtrackssanta@outlook.com.