Sheriff's office warns of jury duty scam - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Sheriff's office warns of jury duty scam

Posted:
Photo: MGN Online Photo: MGN Online
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a scammer who is trying to tell people they need to pay a fine for missing jury duty. 

The caller has claimed to be a deputy named Mark Palmer. The sheriff's office said no such person exists. 

The man calls victims, saying he's from the warrants division, and if they don't pay up they will go to jail. He asks to be paid in prepaid cards. 

The sheriff's office said when the man makes his calls, the phone number of 507-320-4942 has appeared on caller ID.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.