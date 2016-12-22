Sheriff's office warns of jury duty scam

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a scammer who is trying to tell people they need to pay a fine for missing jury duty.

The caller has claimed to be a deputy named Mark Palmer. The sheriff's office said no such person exists.

The man calls victims, saying he's from the warrants division, and if they don't pay up they will go to jail. He asks to be paid in prepaid cards.

The sheriff's office said when the man makes his calls, the phone number of 507-320-4942 has appeared on caller ID.