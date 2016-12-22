Police: Rochester man admits to attempting to break into garages

A Rochester man is facing an attempted burglary charge after admitting to trying to break into the garages just blocks away from where he lives.

Rochester Police said they received a report Wednesday morning of a man pulling on the side doors of a number of garages on the 1900 block of 24th Street NW.

Responding officers found that none of the garages had actually been broken into, but recognized the area as being just blocks away from the home of Sean Jacobson, 34, who police said is a known burglar and was out on bond for a previous burglary.

Police said Jacobson recently got out of treatment for gambling, but was seen within the last week at Treasure Island Casino with a large amount of cash.

Police also said there was a burglary Tuesday that was reported nearby, on the 2400 block of 25th Street NW, where $1,700 worth of coins, cash, currency and collectibles were stolen.

Officers went to Jacobson's home to interview him. He admitted to trying to enter garages on 24th Street, but denied being involved in the burglary on 25th Street.

Jacobson faces a charge of 2nd degree attempted burglary.

The burglary on 25th Street remains under investigation.