UPDATE: Florida teen dies after falling from outdoor Wisconsin Dells water slide

Police said the child who died after falling off an outdoor water slide was a 16-year-old Florida boy who was visiting Wisconsin to experience snow for the first time.

Our sister station in Madison, WKOW, reports the teen and his siblings climbed a 7-foot-fence into the outdoor water slide area at Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park, which was closed for winter.

Lake Delton Police said the teen used a sled to go down a water slide, and got caught in the snow about halfway down. When he tried to free himself, he slipped and fell 35 feet.

The family was on vacation in the Wisconsin Dells area to experience snow for the first time and to go sledding and skiing.

