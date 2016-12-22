Convicted killer to make second court appearance in connection with Rochester murder

A former Wisconsin police officer, and convicted killer, will make his second appearance in Olmsted County Court Thursday.

Steven Zelich, 55, is accused of killing Laura Simonson, 37 of Farmington, in 2013. He told investigators he accidentally choked Simonson during sex at the Microtel Inn and Suites in northwest Rochester.

In June 2014, Simonson's remains were found in suitcases along a highway near Lake Geneva.

Zelich was sentenced in Kenosha, Wis. back in March to 35 years in prison for killing 19-year-old Jenny Gamez of Oregon.

Zelich is facing 1st and 2nd degree murder charges in Olmsted County and will take part in a hearing Thursday where the state will be asking the court for permission to bring up details of Gamez's murder in court to show a pattern.

Thursday's hearing begins at 1:30 p.m.