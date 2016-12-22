Longtime Luther College conductor and teacher Weston Noble dies - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Longtime Luther College conductor and teacher Weston Noble dies

Posted:
DECORAH, Iowa (KTTC) -

Weston Noble, a longtime conductor and teacher at Luther College, has died. 

Noble conducted the acclaimed Nordic Choir from 1948 to 2005. He also conducted the Luther College Concert Band from 1948 to 1973. Noble guest-directed more than 900 All-State bands, choirs and festivals. 

Noble was awarded with St. Olav's Medal from King Harald V of Norway in 1999 for his contributions to Norwegian-American relations. 

Noble died Wednesday at Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah. He was 94 years old. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.