Longtime Luther College conductor and teacher Weston Noble dies

Weston Noble, a longtime conductor and teacher at Luther College, has died.

Noble conducted the acclaimed Nordic Choir from 1948 to 2005. He also conducted the Luther College Concert Band from 1948 to 1973. Noble guest-directed more than 900 All-State bands, choirs and festivals.

Noble was awarded with St. Olav's Medal from King Harald V of Norway in 1999 for his contributions to Norwegian-American relations.

Noble died Wednesday at Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah. He was 94 years old.