Throwback Thursday: A 1958 Rochester holiday

For decades now, Rochester gets into the holiday spirit by decorating its streets with garland, lights, and banners.

This photo from the History Center of Olmsted County was taken December 1958, and shows us the view of North Broadway Avenue.

The clear skies look nice, but December was the coldest month of that year, with an average low temperature of just 5 degrees.

The decade was known for the rise of billboard advertising, and there's a big one on the right side of the street advertising Olmsted County Bank.