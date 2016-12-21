Rochester Minnesota Senior Softball raises money for Salvation Army

It was more than just a friendly game of softball at Rochester Community and Technical College Wednesday morning.

Members of Rochester Minnesota Senior Softball held another "Go to Bat" fundraiser inside Rochester Regional Stadium and Bubble.

Dozens of players, along with the Thrivent Financial Action Team, took part in the game -- with all money raised going to the Salvation Army. And when it was all said and done, they collected $2016, which exceeded their goal twofold.

"The softball players showed up with their enthusiasm, their big hearts and their pocket books," said Gordon Haubenschild. "Everybody was laughing and having fun. And of course, there were some really good power hitters who hit it over the fence. Good plays."

Last year's game raised about $2,900.