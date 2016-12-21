Channel One receives nearly 1,300 half gallons of milk

Kemps delivered nearly 1,300 half gallons of milk to Channel One Regional Food Bank in Rochester Wednesday morning.

Earlier this year, as part of the Great American Milk Drive, Hy-Vee customers purchased nearly 7,000 free milk vouchers, which were then distributed to the clients of Channel One. They could then redeem the vouchers at Hy-Vee throughout the fall.

But the vouchers expired on Nov. 30, and there were still many crates of milk left. So Wednesday morning, Kemps delivered 1,268 half gallons of the milk to Channel One, just in time for the holidays.

"Milk is something we never have enough of. It's always something that our clients need... so this has been amazing," said Channel One Executive Director Jennifer Woodford. "Especially at this time of year, we have so many clients who are coming into the food shelf. The parking lot is absolutely overflowing. And there are so many people coming in and out. So to be able to have milk available for them, which unfortunately we don't always have, is really just wonderful to help celebrate the holidays."

An additional 4,000 half gallons of milk will be delivered to Channel One in the near future, Woodford said.