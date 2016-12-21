Man airlifted after crashing pickup into school bus in northern Iowa

A man was airlifted to the hospital after crashing into a stopped school bus in northern Iowa.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, a Garner Hayfield Ventura school bus was stopped at 2198 Vail Avenue in rural Garner at 4:11 p.m. Monday. Two students had just gotten off of the bus when the sheriff's office said Stephen Markle II, 32, drove his pickup into the back of the school bus.

None of the eight students who were on the bus at the time, or the bus driver, were injured in the crash.

Markle had to be airlifted by Mercy Air Med helicopter to Mercy Medical Center North Iowa, where he was later transferred to Rochester.

Markle's current condition is unknown.

Garner Police, Fire and Volunteer Ambulance crews all assisted the sheriff's office on the scene, as well as Mercy Air Med Helicopter Service.

Map: Location of crash